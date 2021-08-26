In the debut season of the Badger Small Conference, Stoughton High School plans to be in the mix for a conference championship.
In 2019, the Vikings won their first Badger South Conference title since 1975. If Stoughton is going to win a second straight conference championship after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out league play last spring, then they will have to contend with Baraboo and Monona Grove.
Baraboo
Spring 2021 record: 7-2
2019 record: 2-7
2019 conference finish: Tied for fifth in Badger North
Baraboo is led by senior quarterback Luna Larson, who is fielding NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Air Force, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Columbia, Eastern Kentucky, Georgetown, North Dakota and Penn, as well as a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin. He’s being primarily recruited as a linebacker.
The Thunderbirds went 7-2 last fall, their only losses coming to Sussex Hamilton, 20-19, and a Level 2 playoff loss to Onalaska, 50-26. Larson was named second-team all-state as a utility player for his two-way prowess last year. He is a dual-threat quarterback, who rushed for 1,282 yards and 14 TDs and passed for 785 yards and eight TDs.
On defense, Larson had 81 tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
Fort Atkinson
Spring 2021 record: 2-1
2019 record: 0-9
2019 conference finish: Last in Badger South
The Blackhawks played just three games in the alternate fall season last spring.
Senior running back Alec Courtier is back after leading the team with 219 yards and four TDs last season.
Before last spring, the last winning season the Blackhawks had was when they finished 6-5 in 2016 and lost a wild Level 2 playoff game to Monroe 41-40 in double overtime.
Fort Atkinson went 0-18 the previous two years before last spring and they now have a large senior class.
Monona Grove
Spring 2021 record: 2-4
2019 record: 4-6
2019 conference finish: Tied for third in the Badger South
The Silver Eagles will be led on defense by all-state safety Tyler Dahlhauser, linebacker Brooks Goff and defensive back Grant Dahlhauser.
Senior quarterback Casey Marron is back to engineer the Silver Eagles’ offense that averaged 19.5 points per game last season.
Marron passed for 1,123 yards with 10 TDs and nine interceptions. Monona Grove had 12 turnovers and averaged two per game last spring.
Tyler Dahlhauser is the top returning receiving target back after catching 18 passes for 376 yards and six TDs last season.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Spring 2021 record: 1-4
2019 record: 1-8
2019 conference finish: Tied for last in Badger North
The Vikings are coming off an alternate fall season last spring where they won just one game.
Junior running back Tyler Buechne returns at running back for the Vikings. He rushed for a team-high 277 yards and four TDs in the alternate fall season last spring. Mount Horeb/Barneveld also has senior quarterback Kolton Schaller and senior running back Ethan Steinhoff returning.
Portage
Spring 2021 record: 2-6
2019 record: 2-7
2019 conference finish: Tied for last in Badger North
Portage made a return to the playoffs in the fall season last year.
The Warriors lost to Onalaska 63-22 in a Level 1 playoff game last fall. Portage averaged 12.4 points per game last season. Portage senior running back Ethan Bleich is back after rushing for 265 yards and six TDs last year. The Warriors also bring back their top weapon in the passing game in running back Jaden Kikke, who had 15 receptions for 232 yards and one TD last fall.
Reedsburg
Spring 2021 record: 2-5
2019 record: 8-3
2019 conference finish: Third in Badger North
The Beavers last reached the playoffs in 2019. Reedsburg has a new coach in Calvin Zenz, the former coach at Columbus.
Quarterback Bryant Yanke is back and he has his top three wide receivers back. Yanke, a dual-threat quarterback, accounted for almost 1,000 total yards of offense in his first year under center for the Beavers, including a team-high 404 yards rushing and four TDs. He also threw for 526 yards and four TDs.
Sauk Prairie
Spring 2021 record: 0-8
2019 record: 6-4
2019 conference finish: Fourth in Badger North
The Eagles reached the postseason two years ago for the first time since 2007. Sauk Prairie has a dynamic athlete at quarterback in junior Damien Wright-Rodriguez Jr., who passed for 440 yards and ran for 250 yards in six games last fall.
Stoughton beat Sauk Prairie 26-13 in the playoffs in 2019.
Randy Wallace takes over as the new coach at Sauk Prairie. He served as the defensive coordinator under former coach Clay Iverson.
Stoughton
Spring 2021 record: 5-2
2019 record: 8-3
2019 conference finish: Tied for first in the Badger South
Stoughton is a senior-dominated team primed to contend for a conference championship.
The Vikings have 32 seniors back from a team that went 5-2 in the alternate fall season in the spring and knocked off No. 2-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame 19-0 in the regular season finale.
The Vikings have nine starters returning on offense, led by senior offensive linemen Barrett Nelson and Gabe Rousseau. Stoughton averaged 25.1 points per game in their spread based attack last season.
Senior running back Darrick Hill is back after rushing for 638 yards and six TDs last season.
Stoughton has only three starters back on defense, led by senior inside linebacker John Harman, who had 72 tackles and 11 sacks last spring.
The Vikings have the numbers to plug holes in the other defensive starting spots.