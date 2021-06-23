The Stoughton High School Sports Booster Club will match an additional $20,000 for the new Collins Field artificial turf project, bringing the group’s total matching funds to $40,000 for the project.
The SHS Booster Club hit their goal of raising $15,000 for the artificial turf field project in May, and the donation was matched for $30,000 in total funding for the project. SHS Booster Club President Steve Lyons made the latest matching funds donation announcement on Friday, June 18.
Lyons said SHS Sports Boosters is asking for additional support from the Stoughton community, youth sports programs, local businesses and alumni.
“The community support for the Collins Field project has been incredible and we are getting closer every day to having athletes and students doing events on a new field,” Lyons said. “Several of the youth athletic programs have already committed to helping us reach our goal. Stoughton Youth Baseball, Stoughton Youth Football, Stoughton Youth Lacrosse and others have made financial commitments to get us to our goal of $40,000. We are asking those who have not yet supported our efforts to join us. We are working with some Stoughton Chamber members and alumni to build support.”
Currently, the estimated cost of replacing the natural playing surface on Collins Field is $1.1 million, meaning there is still approximately $350,000 to be raised, Lyons said.
The added ability to host band, soccer, dance and other competitions will have an incredibly positive impact on Stoughton and the business community, he said.