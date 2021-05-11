Stoughton High School, ranked seventh in the WisSports.net medium school state rankings, ran away with a 19-0 win over No. 2-ranked Notre Dame de la Baie Academy on Saturday, May 8, at Collins Field.
Stoughton senior quarterback Jonah O’Connor rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 31 yards.
Stoughton junior running back Darrick Hill scored on a 27-yard run late in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead over the Tritons at the half.
Stoughton racked up 254 rushing yards and had three different players score. Senior running back Brooks Empey had a 2-yard TD run about midway through the third quarter. O’Connor sealed the victory with a 22-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Empey rushed for 87 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown in his final prep game. Hill added 55 rushing yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
The Vikings’ defense limited the Tritons to 92 rushing yards. Notre Dame was the top-ranked medium-sized school team for five of the six weeks of the WisSports.net poll.