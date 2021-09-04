The road only gets tougher from here for Stoughton.
Following a 22-20 road loss to Portage on Friday, Sept. 3, the Viking football team now has to gear up the No. 1 team in Division 3 next week — Baraboo.
Stoughton’s Badger-Small Conference opener against Portage came down to a failed two-point conversion with just over a minute to play in the game.
John Harman scored on a 12-yard run for the Vikings with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the game, but the two-point conversion to try to knot things up at 22 was unsuccessful. Harman finished with 10 carries and 71 yards for Stoughton. He finished with two rushing touchdowns. Stoughton senior quarterback tossed a 14-yard touchdown to senior Ayden Probst in the defeat.
Stoughton drops to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in conference with the loss, while Portage stays undefeated at 3-0. The Vikings’ second game of the season was a 40-14 loss to DeForest — who came into Week 3 as the No. 4 team in Division 2. Baraboo enters its Week 4 matchup against Stoughton with a 3-0 record. The Vikings host the Thunderbirds in a Badger-Small Conference game Friday, Sept. 10, at Stoughton High School at 7 p.m.