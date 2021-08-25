Barrett Nelson didn’t know if there was ever going to be a football season last year in Stoughton or in Dane County in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a critical time during his Division I college football recruitment. He and his family made the decision to move to Fall River, and he played football last fall for Fall River/Rio.
Nelson, a 6-7, 270-pound offensive tackle verbally committed in June to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but he moved back to Stoughton and will play for the Vikings.
He will join a Badger football team next season that includes his brother, Jack Nelson. His father, Todd Nelson, played as an offensive lineman for the Badgers in the 1980s.
Now, the Stoughton native is back with the Vikings set to anchor one of the program’s largest lines in school history.
Barrett said he started out his football career with Stoughton and that is where he wants to end his prep career.
“Obviously, last year COVID threw everyone for a loop, and I did what I had to do to just to play football,” he said. “It means a great deal being back playing football with the kids I grew up with and keep grinding.”
Nelson didn’t need to be reminded of Wisconsin’s tradition of signing and developing offensive linemen at the next level.
“Growing up in the culture with the Badgers and just the linemen, I always knew my decision would be with the Badgers. I always had my heart set on going there.”
Nelson said the team should win the conference again this year.
“Practicing with these guys again I really see the team spirit coming back,” he said. “I feel like we have a good group here and I expect great things to come.”
Barrett played two years with his older brother Jack at Stoughton. Jack was a four-star recruit by ESPN Recruiting Database and 247sports.com and graduated high school early in 2019 to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Jack was named first-team all-state in 2019 and was the recipient of the Joe Thomas award, given to the state’s top senior offensive lineman, and was the Badger South Conference’s Lineman of the Year for the third straight season.
“Their advice was to keep your head down and keep grinding,” Barrett said. “Don’t make things bigger than they seem. It’s high school football and we are just trying to win some games.”
Barrett, who also plays as a defensive linemen, recalls some battles with Jack in practice with the Vikings.
“Playing against him made me really develop a sense of work ethic,” Barrett said. “I have grown up with an older brother who is super good at football. I think that has pushed me to be better myself.”