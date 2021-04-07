Stoughton High School football coach Jason Becker challenged the Vikings’ offense to play more physically.
They got the message and ran wild en route to a 42-6 win over Eau Claire North on Thursday, April 1, in Eau Claire.
Junior running back Darrick Hill rushed for 147 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns to power the Viking’ offense that gashed Eau Claire North for 379 rushing yards.
“It didn’t mean that we were just going to run the ball,” Becker said of his challenge to the offense. “They responded in a great way.”
The Vikings (1-1) had three players eclipse 100 rushing yards. Senior quarterback Jonah O’Connor rushed for 119 yards on 13 carries and scored one touchdown, and senior running back Brooks Empey rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown.
“In a perfect world you would like to have that balance,” Becker said. “Brooks ran really hard against Waunakee and we wanted to get Darrick going. We just looked to see who was hot. A lot of the credit needs to go to the offensive line for opening up all three of them.”
Hill had a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter, then bolted for a 58-yard TD run later in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 19-7 lead at the half.
“They are a great 1-2 punch,” Becker said of Hill and Empey in the backfield. “Darrick is more of a shifty back and Brooks is a true power back when we line people up, he will run them over.”
Five different players ran for touchdowns for the Vikings. After trailing 7-0 early in the first quarter, it didn’t take long for the Vikings to answer. O’Connor scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.
On defense, the Vikings forced two turnovers and scored on a safety. The Vikings’ thwarted Eau Claire North’s first drive with a fumble recovery, and Stoughton junior defensive back Isaac Knutson snared an interception in the second quarter that led to Stoughton’s second scoring drive.
The Vikings had to deal with senior defensive back Teddy Badukas suffering a rib injury and Ty Conklin going out with a knee injury.
“The defense played phenomenal and stepped up,” Becker said.
Stoughton erupted for 23 points in the third quarter to put the game away. Eau Claire North had a snap sail over the punter’s head out of the end zone for a safety to give the Vikings a 21-7 lead.
Senior Rudy Detweiler then rammed in for a 1-yard TD run, before senior Luke Mechler scored on a 3-yard run. Empey capped the scoring with an 11-yard TD run.
O’Connor finished 0 of 6 passing, though he remained a weapon with his scrambling ability. He is averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game in the first two games.
“He did a fantastic job of facilitating the offense,” Becker said of O’Connor. “It was clear to us early on that we didn’t need to throw the ball and we could run the ball and slowly wear them down.”