Two years ago, the Stoughton High School football team captured its first Badger South Conference championship in football since 1975, clinching a share of a conference co-championship with Milton.
Although the Badger Conference received a facelift in realignment, the Vikings still are looking to win the Badger Small Conference when it debuts this season. One of the players who was on that team who wants to repeat history is senior linebacker John Harman.
Here are Harman’s views on the upcoming season that kicked off with an opener against Oregon on Friday, Aug. 20, at Collins Field in Stoughton.
Q: What are your goals this season for the Stoughton football team?
A: We are a really talented football team. Obviously, we have huge hopes for the season like conference and potentially a state championship.
Q: What are your individual expectations?
A: Individually, I want to do whatever I can to help the team. Last year, we had a really talented team and I had a pretty good season. This year I will have a little bit more of a role on offense. I will still start at linebacker, but I will have some more reps at running back backing up Darrick Hill.
Q: What are the team’s biggest strengths?
A: We are a really physical football team. We have some guys who like to hit. Whenever we play teams they usually don’t want to play us past the first quarter. Over the past two years, we have got better disciplined.
Q Which areas does the team need to improve in?
A: The last few years we have had some really good individuals, but we haven’t, from my perspective, gelled as well as a team. I think if we want to make a deep run in the playoffs we will have to gel a lot more as a team. That takes some leadership from our seniors encouraging our younger guys. I have no doubt we will be a tight-knit team in the next few weeks.
Q: What is your favorite pre-game meal?
A: I like to drink an electrolyte drink like Pedialyte, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and some other carbs to fuel me for the game.
Q: What are your favorite Stoughton football traditions?
A: We have something called Viking Huddle every Thursday before Friday game days. We call on a few guys to give us motivation to speak up and give us some motivation for the next day. It usually gives us some good energy and then we have the team dinner right after that.
Q: Who is your favorite NFL player?
A: Offensively, definitely Aaron Rodgers. I love that dude. He’s definitely the greatest football player of all time. Defensively, I really like T.J. Watt and Chase Young. I love how they can pass rush from the outside and use their speed and quickness to get to the quarterback.