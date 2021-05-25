Stoughton High School senior Brooks Empey was named all-state as an outside linebacker by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for the alternate fall season this spring.
Empey, a University of Wisconsin-Madison wrestling commit, racked up 66 tackles, 10 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
He helped lead the Vikings to a 5-2 record and was a key cog in a Stoughton defense that gave up only 12.8 points and 64 rushing yards per game.
In Stoughton’s 19-0 win over No. 2-ranked Notre Dame in the regular season finale, Empey had 15 tackles and one sack. He also played a pivotal role on offense at running back, rushing for 450 yards and seven touchdowns.