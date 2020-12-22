Stoughton senior Rudy Detweiler announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15, he’s committing to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to play football.
“When I made the decision it felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said Detweiler, the middle linebacker of a Stoughton defense that had two shutouts last year. “I wanted to make it official before wrestling (season).”
Stoughton is coming off an 8-3 season in which the Vikings won their first conference title since 1975 and hosted a second-round playoff game for the first time in their history. Detweiler is one of a trio of defensive players named to the preseason watch list by WisSports.net.
Detweiler led a Vikings’ defense with 129 total tackles last season, and was named to the John Anderson award watch list this year. The award is named after Anderson, a former Waukesha South standout who went on to star at the University of Michigan and later with the Green Bay Packers.
Detweiler is being added to the Warhawks as an inside linebacker, he said, as Whitewater head coach Kvein Bullis sees him staying at linebacker in college.
“I would have been happy to play anywhere,” he said. “That was good to hear. I know all of the techniques at linebacker since I have played it in high school.”
Detweiler had two Division I offers — Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He also had offers from Division II Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa; Bemidji University in Bemidji, Minnesota and Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Detweiler plans to major in business. He has visited UW-Whitewater four times.
“I feel like I fit in there,” he said. “I like a smaller feel on campus. Everything is close together. The football facility is probably the nicest compared to the other schools I visited. It has a strong business program and a good football tradition.”
The Warhawkxs have won six Division III national championships between 2007 and 2014 — and finished as the runner-up losing to North Central (Illinois) 41-14 in the Stagg Bowl last year.
Detweiler also excels as a wrestler at Stoughton. He’s been part of three straight WIAA Division 1 state championship teams. At 189 pounds last season, Detweiler, who was an individual state qualifier at 195, dropped down a weight class to 182 for team state, and he defeated Mukwoanago’s Maximus Berrios 8-5 in the state team title match. Detweiler (195) scored a takedown with 23 seconds left in overtime to win 9-7 over 182-pound Kaukauna state qualifier Trevor Stuyvenberg.
Detweiler said he had some smaller colleges interested in him for wrestling, but he had his mind set on football.
“I always knew I wanted to play football in college,” he said.
The Stoughton High School Sports Booster Club recognized Detweiler on its Facebook page.
“Congratulations Rudy on your commitment to further your football future at UW-Whitewater,” the SHS Booster Club posts reads. “We’re so proud of your hard work. We wish you continued success as a Warhawk.”