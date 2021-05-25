A proposed artificial turf project at Collins Field is up to $30,000 in community fundraising.
The Stoughton Sports Booster Club’s GoFundMe page reached an initial fundraising goal of $15,000 on Sunday, May 23, for the Stoughton High School football field, and the SHS Booster Club will match it with another $15,000.
The effort is part of a $1.1 million project that’s gotten pledges of $250,000 from the Stoughton Area school board and $150,000 from Stoughton Trailers, the city’s largest employer, with Stoughton Trailers offering to match up to $350,000 in community donations.
“This is such a perfect example of how the community cares about its kids,” Stoughton Booster Club president Steve Lyons wrote in a news release on Monday, May 24.
Lyons said numerous groups have endorsed the turf field project, including the SHS Band program, the SHS softball, baseball, track and field. lacrosse, football, cross country, soccer teams and dance teams, the SHS Spirit Squad and the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce.
“We often highlight the impact this will have for the kids; however, the businesses of our
community will be positively impacted as well,” Lyons said. “We will see future tournaments in Stoughton, and our restaurants, shops, hotels and others will feel the positive impact of this community field – and that is extremely exciting.”
In March, the school board approved spending up to $250,000 from its long-term capital improvements fund to install the new turf field. Over the holiday break, Stoughton Trailers announced it would supplement an initial $150,000 in “seed money” gift it offered in 2019 by matching donations up to another $350,000 for the project.
District business manager Erica Pickett has said if the community can help fund the remaining $350,000 by this July, the district would start the process of “looking at installation in the summer of 2022.