A football realignment plan to move Sun Prairie into the Badger Large Conference from the Big Eight for the 2022-23 school year is headed back to the WIAA Task force for further review.
The WIAA Board of Control agreed on Friday, March 5, to send the football-only realignment plan back to the task force after Reedsburg and Baraboo objected to the conference shakeup that would have them shipped to the Mississippi Valley Conference from the Badger Conference and DeForest move to the Badger Small Conference.
In the proposal, Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig would move back to the Big Eight after a two-year hiatus where they agreed to play in the Badger Conference. The Badger would remain a 14-team conference split into a Large and Small.
WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in a March 5 news release that the realignment task force will reconvene April 6 to re-evaluate the plan and four new proposals. A final realignment plan will come back to the WIAA Board of Control for final consideration at its April 16 meeting, Clark said, and the WIAA will notify any schools directly impacted by changes to the existing plan.
In December, a WIAA task force agreed to move the Sun Prairie request on to the WIAA Board of Control — one of 10 realignment plans involving 13 schools requesting release from their current conference affiliations. Both Sun Prairie East and West high schools would be in the Badger Large Conference and Beloit Memorial would shift to the Southern Lakes Conference.
The projected enrollment of both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West is 1,325, which would tie as the second largest in the Badger Large Conference behind Waunakee (1,337).
The Portage plan includes a seven-team Badger South and seven-team Southern Lakes as paired conferences, a six-team Big Eight (Dane County Large) and six-team Badger Metro (Dane County Small) as paired conferences and a six-team Badger North and six-team MVC as paired conferences.
The Reedsburg plan includes a 10-team Southern Lakes, nine-team Big Eight, nine-team Badger Large and 10-team Badger/MVC.
Both Edgewood and Monroe joined the Rock Valley Conference for football only this season. Under the 2022-23 alignment plan, Edgewood would move from the Rock Valley to the Capitol Conference, which also would include New Glarus-Monticello.
The WIAA board approved two other amendments: The deadline for declaring a co-op football team and a decision on whether a school will play 8-player or 11-player will be Oct. 15 on a two-year cycle in even-numbered years.