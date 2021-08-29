Jayden Zywicki led the Stoughton boys cross country team to a third-place finish at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Watertown High School.
The Stoughton senior crossed the finish line with a time of 17 minutes, 0.8 seconds, good for second overall in the 227-runner field that also included JV racers.
“The first two miles felt really good for me and then the heat kind of got to me the last mile,” Zywicki said. “I slowed down a little bit, but it’s expected in the first race.”
Verona senior Aidan Manning took the top spot with a time of 16:37.7 in the season-opening meet that featured some early-season heat.
“I was trying to stay close to him (Manning),” Zywicki said. “I was about five seconds back going down the hill about 2.2 miles in. He kind of pulled away in the last mile. I’ve raced him before, so I tried to stay next to him. It just didn’t happen today.”
The Vikings collected 98 points. Verona (44) and Madison West (55) placed first and second, respectively.
“Verona’s got a really strong team, West is traditionally strong,” Stoughton boys coach Patrick Schneider said. “So getting third here, there’s no shame in that. I was pretty happy with our performance.”
Stoughton senior Colton Hansen finished fifth overall with a time of 17:50.2.
“It was one of his best races he’s had in high school,” Schneider said. “He was within one spot of qualifying for state one year ago as an individual. He’s on his game.”
Junior Brayden Hemenway (18:40.8) and senior Kai Sorensen (19:06.9) placed 26th and 34th, respectively.
“The work for him (Sorensen) in the summer paid off,” Schneider said. “He ran a really smart race. I think he’s maturing as a runner and a person, so it’s really good to see that.”
Senior Max Manzo (19:42) was the Vikings’ fifth and final scoring runner with a 41st-place finish.
The Stoughton girls took seventh overall with 163 points. Monona Grove took the top spot with 66 points.
Monona freshman Mackenzie Babcock dominated the field with a first-place time of 19:24.7. Watertown’s Jemma Habben clocked in second with a far-cry time of 20:52.6.
Stoughton junior Mallory Reiser finished fourth in the field with a time of 21:39.1. Senior Grace Gibson placed second for the Vikings with a time of 24:45.3.
Sophomore Sophia Nortwen (25:43.1) and junior Jordan Packard (25:50.4) took 49th and 51st, respectively. Junior Maddie Reott clocked in at 26:06.8 to finish 54th.