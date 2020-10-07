Stoughton junior Jayden Zywicki finished eighth at the Ranger XC High School boys 5,000-meter race on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Zywicki ran the course in 16 minutes, 47 seconds, in a field of 134 runners that included some of the top prep competitors in the non-WIAA sanctioned non-school exhibition that was open to runners who are in season and those whose teams are waiting for the alternative spring season.
“It was good for my first race of the fall,” Zywicki said.
Zywicki said he was informed about the race in an email from Stoughton boys cross country coach Patrick Schneider. Zyiwcki said his goal was to run a 16:20.
“It was good to get time for the coaches,” he said. “If my coach comes to me with more opportunities, I will run in them.”
Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson won the race with a time of 15:49.8. Richardson finished 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Bosley of Thiensville (Mequon Homestead).
The Badger Conference announced July 30, league competitions and conference champions will not be crowned this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many schools in the Badger South Conference like Stoughton, are pushing the fall season back to spring 2021. The Badger Conference’s 16 schools are spread out across seven counties and seven schools in the conference are in Dane County.
Zywicki is coming off a season in which he qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
He battled through an illness to finish 104th out of 190 runners at the state meet last year with a time of 17:14.2. His time was the 13th-best among all sophomores.
Zywicki said his goal for next year’s state meet is to finish in the top 50 with a time under 16:30.