USA Track and Field has partnered with Athletic.net to launch a new way for high school cross country athletes to compete this fall.
The dupo has started the USATF Virtual Road Challenge. The series of three road races gives runners of all ages and ability levels a chance to win a three-piece medal and other items. There will be one virtual road race in September, October and November.
In September, participants will run the Hyperice 5K Virtual Challenge and in October they will run a Toyota 10K Virtual Challenge. The final road race in November is the Garden of Life 12K Virtual Challenge.
Prep cross country teams across Dane County had their season canceled this fall because of the COVID-19 crisis. Cross country meets in the county are prohibited because of Forward Dane’s restrictions on gatherings. Outdoor events are limited to 25 people or less and indoor events are limited to 10 or less.
To register for the road race at athietc.net or on the Athletic app.