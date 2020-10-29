Davey Starks, a 1998 Stoughton High School graduate, is one of seven athletes who will be inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame, though the ceremony has been postponed until possibly next spring.
The induction for Starks, a 2004 UW-Eau Claire graduate, was announced Oct. 2, homecoming weekend. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned induction banquet may be rescheduled in the spring if pandemic conditions allow, according to a UW-Eau Claire news release
Starks went 39-0 and rolled to a state championship at 112 pounds in 1998 for the Vikings. He went on to an illustrious collegiate career at UW-Eau Claire, compiling a record of 111-37 and becoming the first Blugold wrestler and fifth in the history of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to win four straight conference titles at 125 pounds.
Starks earned NCAA All-American status as a junior with a seventh-place finish at nationals, and was team captain his junior and senior seasons. He was named to the league’s All-Centennial team in 2012.
In the news release, Hall of Fame coach Don Parker, Starks’ Blugold coach, said Starks was one of the best wrestlers the Blugolds have ever had. He said Starks came to Eau Claire “highly skilled from one of the Wisconsin high school wrestling powers at Stoughton.”
Parker said Starks made “some great Greco throws,” recalling one conference championship when Starks trailed by four points in the third period and “tossed his opponent to his back for the win.”
Starks graduated from UWEC in 2004 as a kinesiology major. He added a web programmer/analyst degree from Madison College. He is currently a Software Engineer for ARMS Business Solutions in Madison, and he and his wife Abigail, have three children: Sigrid, 5; Soren, 4 and Elin, 2.