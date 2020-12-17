Stoughton senior Evelyn Schaefer verbally committed on Nov. 16 to swim at Monmouth College, a Division III school in Monmouth, Illinois.
“I’m definitely excited to get the stressful process of deciding on a college out of the way,” she said. “It’s a big weight I took off my shoulder.”
Schaefer is a long distance swimmer for Stoughton and expects to do the same for the Fighting Scots, where she’s planning on swimming the 500, 1,000 and 1,600-meter freestyles.
Schaefer had a chance to meet former Monmouth swim coach Tom Burek, who died from COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 12. Burek, 62, was the second-longest serving swim coach in Monmouth history. He served as the head coach and the college’s director of aquatics since 2013.
During Burek’s tenure, Monmouth’s men’s and women’s swim teams won 12 individual Midwest Conference titles and four times qualified for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships.
In September of her junior year in 2019, Schaefer got to meet Burek and for one hour he went over what a collegiate swim schedule would look like with training, practice and meets.
“He was a strong believer in technique then, just going fast,” Schaefer said of Burek. “He didn’t worry about winning every meet or event. He wanted a solid team that had a connection.”
Finding that connection is what helped Schaefer select Monmouth College. She also considered St. Norbert College in De Pere and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Since the Public Health Madison and Dane County banned all indoor gatherings until Wednesday, Dec. 16, Schaefer has not been in a pool for practice. She said she hasn’t swam even with her club team, the Stoughton Aqua Racers, since November.
She has a busy schedule with virtual learning, a job as a host at Red Robin in Monona and in several Stoughton High School activities. She’s a member of the Divine, a SHS a cappella group that practices virtually now and has recorded performances and performers at choir concerts.
The Divine had rehearsals every Sunday in October and into November before the county order put an end to in-person rehearsals. Schaefer is a member of the SHS concert choir and the Madrigal Singers, who are in the process of recording their performances.
“When January comes, things will slow down and I will find a pool to practice a couple times a week,” she said.
Schaefer finished 16th in the 500 freestyle (5:47.21) at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional last year. Stoughton qualified for the Division 2 state meet in a program-record five events last season. She is the second SHS swimmer to commit to swim in college, after senior teammate Sofia Bormett committed to Division I Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, on Aug. 26.
Schaefer is looking forward to the alternative fall season in the spring when girls swimming practice starts on Feb. 8.
“I’m just trying to have a positive senior season where I can make a lot of memories,” she said. “I haven’t been able to see many of them (seniors) in a while. It would be great to swim a couple best times. My main goal is to get in shape for college.”