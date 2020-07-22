On Tuesday, July 14, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced its Scholar Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year and Edgewood College was well-represented.
Three of the Eagles’ 121 honorees were graduates of Stoughton High School – rising juniors Max Fernholz (men’s basketball) and Zander Hartberg (men’s soccer) along with rising sophomore Hannah Wirag (women’s volleyball).
In order to qualify as a NACC Scholar Athlete, a student must post a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the current academic year.
Fernholz was named second team all-Badger South Conference as a junior and senior at Stoughton. He also played football and baseball for the Vikings prior to graduating in 2018.
After making one appearance as a freshman, Fernholz averaged 8.3 minutes in 22 games as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 3.1 points per game, shot 35.5 percent (22-for-62) from 3-point range and made three or more 3s in four games.
Hartberg has started 32 of the Eagles’ 37 matches after graduating from SHS in 2018. The 5-foot-9 forward has seven career goals and seven assists, while 24 of his 59 shots have been on goal.
Wirag appeared in 28 of Eagles’ 32 matches last fall after graduating from SHS in the spring of 2019. The 5-foot-5 defensive specialist/libero recorded 87 digs, seven kills, four assists and three aces.