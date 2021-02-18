Two Stoughton High School boys soccer players have committed to play in college.
Stoughton senior Henry Mehring announced recently that he would play soccer at Edgewood College next season. He will join Stoughton alumnus Zander Hartberg on the team.
Mehring joins senior forward A.J. Mittelsteadt, who announced Sept. 29 that he was committing to play men’s soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The Stoughton boys soccer team went 9-7 and finished third in the Badger South Conference last year with a 4-2 record.
Stoughton finished one game behind Monona Grove and 2.5 games behind conference champion Oregon (7-0). The Vikings lost a WIAA Division 2 regional final to eventual state qualifier Elkhorn 4-1.
The Stoughton High School Sports Booster Club and SHS activities director Mel Dow congratulated Mehring on his soccer commitment on Twitter. Dow tweeted: “Congratulations to Henry Mehring on his commitment to Edgewood soccer. Another Viking about to soar!”
Stoughton Sports Booster Club tweeted: Congratulations to Henry Mehring, who has committed to play soccer for Edgewood College next year! We’re so excited for you to take the pitch as an Eagle! Way to go Henry!”
Mittelsteadt was named second-team Badger South All- Conference as a midfielder last season after scoring 14 goals and racking up seven assists.
Mittelsteadt said he played club soccer against the UW-Eau Claire coach and was contacted about playing with the Blugolds.
“I thought there would be an opportunity to play in college,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I would be able to find the right fit, school and coach right away. From a soccer standpoint, the decision came from knowing the teams he played for at the club level.”
Mittelsteadt said being one of the first players to build a soccer program also was an appealing draw.The SHS Sports Booster Club thanked Mittelsteadt on his accomplishment.
“Congratulations A.J. Mittelsteadt on your commitment to UW-Eau Claire to play soccer at the collegiate level!” the SHS Sports Booster Club Facebook post read. “We’ll cheer you on as you take the pitch as a BluGolder!”