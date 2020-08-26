When a quartet of Stoughton High School alumni report to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the start of the school year Sept. 1, they have no idea what to expect.
Brady Schipper, a 2018 SHS graduate, said players are “unsure of what the fall football plan will look like.
“It’s going to feel weird and definitely not normal,” he said.
Football teams at this time of the year usually are coming off of a stretch of long late-summer practices and gearing up for the regular season opener. That plan was squashed this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis that has jeopardized the season.
Big Ten Conference chancellors and presidents voted to cancel the fall sports season on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Instead, it is looking to have football and other fall sports begin in spring 2021. A recent report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stated the Big Ten season could start early to mid-January.
UW senior wide receiver Adam Krumholz, a 2016 SHS graduate, said the conference is planning to play a nine-game season and is looking into playing games indoors at domed NFL stadiums in Minneapolis, Detroit and Indianapolis, to avoid games being affected by weather.
Two other Stoughton graduates looking to have a breakout year for the Badgers are 2018 SHS graduate Jordan DiBenedetto and 2020 SHS graduate Jack Nelson. DiBenedetto is one of the wide receivers for the Badgers and Nelson was a four-star recruit and the No. 2 recruit in Wisconsin who committed to the Badgers his sophomore year. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and his father, Todd, played on the offensive line with UW in the 1980s.
Playing two football seasons in the same calendar year also poses some safety challenges, Schipper said.
“One season is hard on our bodies,” he said. “It’s definitely a worry some players have spoken up about. After spring football, fall practice and a 14-week schedule, it can take up to one year for your body to recover.”
Schipper said a shortened season this season before a full season in the fall 2021 would be manageable, because this season will be scaled back.
When the Badgers started practice this fall, it was helmet-only sessions. COVID-19 testing was part of the process.
It’s unclear what the academic guidelines will be for player eligibility. Krumholz is a senior communications major scheduled to graduate in December. He’s planning on playing a final football season with the Badgers and already has a job lined up at Pacific Life in Chicago, though he’s planning on training and entering the NFL draft and seeing if he can make a team.
“It’s a huge sigh of relief,” Krumholz said of having a job waiting for him before he graduates. “Hopefully, I can focus on school and football and I’m glad I have that as a backup option.”
Krumholz played in all 14 games for the Badgers last season and was a key player on special teams. He led the team with six tackles on the punt team. He had two receptions for 20 yards in the Badgers’ 48-0 win over Kent State Oct. 5, 2019.
UW is ranked 11th in the Associated Press top 25 poll that was released on Monday, Aug. 24. The Badgers are ranked in the preseason top 25 for the fourth straight year.
UW finished last year ranked 12th in the AP poll after going 10-4, winning the Big Ten West and making a run to the Rose Bowl.
The NCAA extended the in-person recruiting ban through the end of September. The dead period in recruiting has been in place since March because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
It’s still uncertain if senior players will get an extra year of eligibility even if they play a truncated season this spring or opt out of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA is considering extending another season of eligibility to the five-year period of eligibility period if student-athletes participate in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions in each sport in Division I rules.
“Once a plan is finished for the 2021 year whether it will be two seasons or one, I’m sure the Big Ten will make it official so you know what each eligibility will look like for the rest of your college career,” Schipper said.