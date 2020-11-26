University of Wisconsin-Madison senior wide receiver Adam Krumholz, a 2016 Stoughton High School graduate, had a breakout game with the Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Krumholz had a career-high three receptions for 47 yards in the No. 10th- ranked Badgers’ 17-7 loss to No. 19th-ranked Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
Krumholz made all three of his catches in the second half as UW tried to rally from a 10-point deficit.
Krumholz is a communications major scheduled to graduate in December. He’s planning on playing a final football season with the Badgers and already has a job lined up at Pacific Life in Chicago, though he’s planning on training and entering the NFL draft and seeing if he can make a team.