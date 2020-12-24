Stoughton 2017 graduate Aly Weum was named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Weum, a senior at Iowa, is a member of the Hawkeyes women’s cross country team and is majoring in marketing. She was named a Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
Weum is a middle distance runner for the Hawkeyes, and was a member of Iowa’s 1,600-meter relay team that won a Big Ten championship in 2019. The former Stoughton star has the second-fastest 1,600 relay split (53.87) in program history and ninth-fastest 600 time (1:30.86).
She is one of 80 Iowa student-athletes to be named to the academic all-conference team.
The Big Ten Conference recognized 1,601 fall sports athletes. The list had 124 field hockey players, 582 football players, 139 men’s and 222 women’s cross country runners, 139 men’s and 260 women’s soccer student-athletes and 135 volleyball players.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, must have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.