The Stoughton boys track team had 10 top-three finishes at the DeForest Invitational on Friday, June 4.
The Vikings racked up 120 points and finished second to the Norskies (141.5) in the seven-team invitational. Every relay for Stoughton finished in the top three.
“With so few meets, this was a great warmup to the conference meet,” Stoughton boys track coach Nathan Nelson said. “We experimented with some relay lineups on Friday, and it was great to see some positive results. It was also great giving some of these guys experience running in a good relay.”
The Vikings got strong sprinting performances and rode the momentum from a quad against Monroe and Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, June 1, at Collins Field.
DeForest Invitational
Junior Derek Hill won the 100-meter dash in 11.84 seconds and took second in the 200 at the DeForest Invitational June 4, at DeForest High School.
The Vikings’ 400 relay team of Carter Keo, senior Jonah O’Connor, sophomore Patrick Lyons and junior Jon Caravella finished second with a time of 45.43 seconds. Caravella teamed with Ayden Probst, junior Peyton Smith and senior Brooks Empey to take second in the 800 relay (1:37.23). The Vikings’ 1,600 relay team of junior Jayden Zywicki, senior Christian Smith, junior Kai Sorenson and Empey placed second (3:11.78).
Christian Smith took second in the 1,600 (4:51) and the Vikings’ 3,200 relay team of Zywicki, sophomore Brayden Hemenway, senior Zayne Zeichert and Sorenson finished third in a season-best time of 8:49.5.
Anthony Teche took second in the pole vault (10-0) and Conor Lyons finished second in the high jump (5-6). Gabe Rousseau placed third in the shot put (44-0 ¾).
Stoughton triangular
The Vikings won four events in a triangular meet with Monroe and Edgewood on June 1, in Stoughton.
Hill won the 100 (11.28) and teamed with Empey, Probst and John Harman to win the 400 relay (45.7).
Senior Alexander Wicks won the pole vault (11-6) and Christian Smith won the 3,200 (10:37.7).