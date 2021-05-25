The Stoughton boys track and field team has multiple sprinters capable of keeping up with most of the teams the Vikings will face, something that has been missing from the team over the last several years.
It’s a new trait that has coach Nate Nelson excited for his relay teams, which performed well in the team’s third place finish at a Friday, May 21 season-opening home quad meet. The team’s 50 points were behind Elkhorn (87.5), Fort Atkinson (57.5) and enough to edge Waunakee’s 40.
“For the first time in years we actually have more than one or two good sprinters that we can actually put a relay team together. And we were pretty solid,” Nelson said.
Stoughton won the 800-meter relay in its first meet with a time of 1 minute, 39 seconds and placed second in the 400 relay (45.60 seconds) and 1,600 relay (3:50.69).
For many years, the team has relied on its distance runners to score points for the team. But thanks to a speed boost in sprints and well-rounded athletes throwing, Nelson believes his team will be more well-rounded this year.
“We had individuals score points in just about every single event (that is) at conference. We didn’t have a whole lot of athletes who were like the top performer, but we have a lot of second, third, fourth place athletes. So we’re a little bit deeper, especially in our sprints and in our throws. So that’s something that we haven’t had for a long time,” he said.
The team’s distance runners include senior Christian Smith and junior Jayden Zywicki, who both recently competed in the WIAA alternate fall state cross country championship. Smith won the 1,600-meter race on Friday with a time of 4:52.
Sophomore teammate Brayden Hemingway placed third in 5 minutes, 7 seconds. Zywicki didn’t compete, but junior Kai Sorensen placed second in the 800-meter race (2:17). Nelson said he believes in his distance runners after the first meet.
“I think this is the first time that Kai has run three races in a meet, and he’s gonna have to do that for us. He’ll get a little bit more stamina in the next few weeks, but I’m quite confident that if he had had fresh legs for that open 800, he would have been able to hold off that kid from Fort Atkinson,” Nelson said.
“I think that we’re gonna be especially strong in the mile and in the 3,200, and then we’ve got some solid kids in the 800 as well,” he said.
The team got off to a strong start in field events, too.
Junior Gabe Rousseau took second place in both the discus (107 feet, 10 inches) and shot put (41-4.5), and sophomore Griffin Empey placed third in discus with a throw of 107-10.
Senior Alexander Wicks won the pole vault for the Vikings with a jump of 12 feet. His coach believes Wicks could vault even higher, something that should help the senior reach his goal of winning conference this year.
“What an athlete,” Nelson said of Wicks. “The kid goes from going to state in wrestling, to going to state in cross country and now he is one of the, if not the top vaulter, in the conference right now.”
The team hoped to keep the points coming on Tuesday, May 25, in a meet at Watertown. Results were not available by press time.