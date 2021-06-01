Tuesday, May 25 was a good day for the Stoughton High School boys track and field team’s sprinters and relay teams.
The Vikings placed second in a triangular meet at Watertown High School, 1.5 points behind the host Gosling. Fort Atkinson finished third with a score of 47.5.
Stoughton juniors John Harman (11.83 seconds) and Darrick Hill (11.98 seconds) placed first and second in the 100-meter dash, and senior Jonah O’Connor won the 200-meter dash in 24.61 seconds.
The success continued in the 4x100-meter relay, as the Vikings won the event in 45.91 seconds.
Junior Peyton Smith finished third in the 200-meter dash in 25.45 seconds, and the Vikings won the 4x200-meter relay in 1 minute, 37 seconds and 30 milliseconds. Stoughton swept the relay events with a win in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:50.69
Senior Alexander Wicks won the 800-meter dash in 2:12.57, his fastest time this season. Wicks also won the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Wicks wasn’t the only Stoughton victor in the field events, as senior Carter Kep won the long jump (19’ 3.25”). Kep placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 39’ 2”.
The Vikings continue competition on Friday, June 4 with an invitational meet at DeForest High School.