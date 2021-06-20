The Stoughton High School boys track and field team got a nice surprise at the Beloit Memorial sectional meet on Thursday, June 17.
The Vikings’ 800-meter relay team of seniors Jonah O’Connor and Brooks Empey and juniors Darrick Hill and Ayden Probst ran a time of 1 minute, 32 seconds and 18 milliseconds, just enough to edge Sun Prairie’s time of 1:32.52 qualify for state.
Senior Alex Wicks (pole vault) and junior Jayden Zywicki (800-meter run) will join the relay team at the state meet, scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
All four football players bring strength to the relay event, something that helped them at the sectional against tough competition, coach Nate Nelson said.
“That was a very pleasant surprise for the 4x2 to go through, and I think what actually helped us out last night is when they were running, it was pretty windy,” Nelson said. “So our four guys, they’re all football players as well. They’re strong individuals, and I think it really helped them out to go into the wind.”
Stoughton also qualified in the pole vault, with Wicks winning the event with a jump of 12 feet, 6 inches. He changed poles from a 13-foot pole to a 13-foot-6-inch pole, and he thinks that helped him reach a new personal record.
Prior to the sectional meet, Wicks’ PR was 12 feet. He said qualifying for state is the perfect ending to his high school career.
“It's pretty cool,” Wicks said. “I haven't gone to state before, so I was hoping I'd make it."
Wicks’ coach said the senior has continued to progress throughout his high school career and said the Viking has as good of a chance as anybody to win the state event.
"To be a good polevaluter you need the three F's – You need to be fast, flexible and fearless. He's got all those attributes, and the kid's just determined,” Nelson said.
Zywicki placed second in the 800 with a time of 1:57.28, the third-fastest time in school history. After getting stuck in a pack at the regional meet, Zywicki ensured it wouldn’t happen again at sectionals by trying to stick with event winner Yordanos Zelinski of Oregon.
“What really allowed him to get this awesome time. … was he saw some of these runners on the outside lanes trying to cut him off about 100 meters into the race, and he just stepped up, he sprinted ahead, got right behind Zelinski and just stuck with him the rest of the way,” Nelson said.
Hill finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.82 seconds, and senior Christian Smith placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:45.75.
Senior Carter Keo finished seventh in the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, 9 inches and was also part of the 4x100-meter team with Hill, Empey and Probst that took eighth in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 45.42 seconds.
Sophomore Patrick Lyons jumped 5-6 in the high jump, good for ninth place. Junior Gabe Rousseau narrowly missed qualifying for state in the discus with a fourth place throw of 134-1.
Nelson said his team has started to come together, and it showed at the sectional meet through support and camaraderie, regardless of the outcome in each event.
“It's a funky season with all these alt fall sports, and then it's a shortened season. But I think for the first time in the last two weeks, we've actually seen some gelling of our team,” he said. “We're actually seeing ourselves as a team now and not just a collection of individuals. So that's just been really fun to do that."
Nelson said his advancing athletes will represent Stoughton the right way on Saturday.
"Both Alex and Jayden have excellent chances of going to the podium this year. And the 4x2, they're in a position where they have nothing to lose. No one's gonna expect them to be in the top half according to their seed time right now,” he said. “However, that team also has the third fastest 4x2 relay of anybody in Stoughton history, so we’re excited."