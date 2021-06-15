Stoughton High School boys track and field coach Nate Nelson knows nothing is guaranteed at this point of the season.
So for the Vikings to be sending six individuals and two relay teams to the sectional meet on Thursday June 17, at Beloit Memorial after the regional meet in Sun Prairie on Monday, June 14, Nelson knows his team will have to be ready.
“We could have five or six go through, or we could have none go through,” Nelson said. “It’s so hard to say right now, but I think you can go through and honestly none of these guys don’t have a chance to go through.”
Junior Darrick Hill qualified for the 100-meter dash, taking second place in 11.68 seconds. Junior Jayden Zywicki advanced in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 1 second and .02 milliseconds.
Senior Christian Smith placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:46.63
Nelson said he was happy to see his 400 and 800 meter relay teams advance but said they will have to improve their handoffs to have a chance at advancing to state.
Hill is a member of both relay teams that advanced to the sectional. Nelson called the junior a “workhorse” and a leader for his team.
The Vikings saw success in the field events, too, as senior Alexander Wicks won the pole vault event with a 12 foot jump. Junior Gabe Rousseau took third in discus with a throw of 133 feet, 10 inches.
Senior Carter Keo placed second in the triple jump with a personal record jump of 40 feet, ½ inch. Nelson said he thinks Keo is peaking at the right time and can now jump at sectionals with no pressure.
“Hunter has been money all season in terms of he’s right on the board every single time. He’s very consistent. And it was huge to see him get that 40 feet and a half inch on his first jump, and to get that 40 feet is such a huge deal in triple jump. It’s like hitting .350 in baseball,” he said.
With so many guys advancing in different events, Nelson likes the chances for his team to have state athletes this season.
“It’s a nice bit of diversity that we have there,” Nelson said. “We’ve got throws, jumps, sprints, mids, distance and relays, so it shows just the depth of our team.”