The Stoughton High School boys track and field team didn’t send a single athlete to the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in 2019.
And while the team didn’t get the results they wanted in three events at this year’s state meet on Saturday, June 26, it’s still a sign of growth, coach Nate Nelson said.
"This is the first time in three years that we've sent anybody to state, so that in itself is an accomplishment,” Nelson said. “And then to have three of these guys coming back next year, to have that experience, to have a taste of what it's like, hopefully, those are the building blocks of greatness."
Junior Jayden Zywicki was the Vikings’ top finisher at the state meet, earning a 15th place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 59.17 seconds. Hartford Union junior Cael Schoemann won the event in 1:53.85.
Zywicki told his coach after the race that he didn’t feel exhausted, but he couldn’t get his legs to move any faster. After getting caught behind the lead group of runners off the start, Zywicki couldn’t find a way out.
"That was a weird race, too,” Nelson said. “That first lap was pretty slow, (Zywicki) got boxed in in the first 200 meters. We didn't want that to happen. But that first lap is slow, and then by the time you run into the second lap, the game is done."
Senior Alexander Wicks placed 16th in the pole vault competition with a leap of 12’ 6” to tie his personal record. While he was upset that he couldn’t top the 13’ mark, Nelson said Wicks jumped well.
Arrowhead senior Evan Bartelson won the event with a leap of 15’ 6”.
"I told the kids afterwards, we might not be happy with some of our performances today, but they had to be happy with where they were at. I mean, you've got literally thousands of kids in the state who would have loved to have been in their position,” Nelson said.
Rain played a significant factor in the meet, as 2.77 inches of rain - a new daily record for June 26 in La Crosse - fell. The track was wet and most athletes participated in their events drenched from the rain, contributing to slower times across the board. Only one state record was broken on the day in the 3,200-meter run.
The Vikings placed 22nd in the 400-meter relay with a time of 1:36.91, six seconds behind Muskego’s winning time of 1:30.76. Seniors Jonah O’Connor and Brooks Empey joined juniors Darrick Hill and Ayden Probst in the event.
Nelson said having the relay runners stand in the rain for long periods of time while waiting for their hand-offs contributed to Stoughton clocking a slower time.
"Our relay, I know they were disappointed,” Nelson said. “We started off well, but our exchanges were just not there ... I think during the boys 4x2, that's when the rain was coming down the absolute hardest."
O’Connor said finishing his high school career at the state meet was a nice sendoff, especially to do it with what the group called a “dream team” of football players.
The multi-sport teammates had been asking to run together for most of the season, O’Connor said.
"I mean it was raining, it wasn't what we expected,” O’Connor said. “But it's still a big deal and still bigger than any other stage we've ever been on, and it's just exciting to make it together.”
Nelson said the coaching staff will take the next few days to decompress after what was a busy season before thinking about next steps. He did say that getting to state is a great accomplishment, but he wants his athletes and coaching staff to continue to build on the 2021 season.
"What can we do to go to the next level? Is it gonna be good enough to say, 'Hey, we made it to state. Great, that's our victory celebration?' Or are we gonna try to instill in these kids like, this is good to be there, but now let's take the next step,” he said.
“Let's get better than where we were seeded at, let's get to the podium, let's be champions."