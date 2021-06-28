Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.