The wins are beginning to pile up for the Stoughton High School tennis team’s No. 1 doubles tandem of sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hayden Schreier.
The pair won the Badger South Conference championship on Friday, June 4, and the Vikings finished in fifth place with 16 points, behind Edgewood (34), Monona Grove (28), Oregon (24) and Watertown (23).
Stoughton coach Amy Kahl said it’s been since the early 2000s since Stoughton has won a conference championship. After switching Dugan and Schreier to a doubles combo, they’ve grown in a big way, Kahl said.
“I knew they were both strong volleyers, I knew they were aggressive players,” she said, “but Hayden had only played singles for me. I told them that I was going to try it, and we’d see where it went. And I just felt like as the season went on, they got stronger and stronger.”
Vikings to send two individuals, one tandem to sectional tournament
The success continued at the subsectional meet on Monday, June 7, for Dugan and Schreier as well as their teammates. No. 1 singles player Steven Benoy, a senior, and sophomore Connor Lyons, who won at the No. 2 singles spot to also advance to sectionals.
She said it was a tough day for some of her team, including the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams.
“They have come such a long way,” Kahl said of her team. “They were seeded pretty low. I definitely felt that both of those teams ended the season playing their best tennis. I had two disappointed seniors, but they’re amazing teammates, really supportive.”
Dugan and Schreier are set to play Monona Grove at the sectional meet. Monona Grove’s top doubles team has only played a handful of games together, so Kahl thinks her team has a chance to advance to state.
The sectional tournament took place on Wednesday, June 9, at Quann Park in Madison.
“I think it’s going to be an awesome match, and I think they have a legitimate shot at making it especially when they already beat the number two and number three seeds in that sub,” she said.
Benoy is set to play a tight competition against a player he took to three sets earlier this season, something that will allow for an opportunity.
“That’s all you can ask for is that in their matchups they have a shot on their own to make it and I think that’s all you can ask for in high school tennis is having the opportunity for that chance to be on your racket,” Kahl said.