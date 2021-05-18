It was obvious early on in a Thursday, May 13 dual meet against the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge co-op that the Stoughton High School boys tennis team has been focusing on their serves.
After spending time this week in practice focusing on the skill, there were multiple times in matches on Thursday at Stoughton High School when the Vikings used the placement of their serves to score points.
It played a big part in a 5-2 win for the Vikings, coach Amy Kahl said, but she thinks it can continue to improve
“The serving placement was better, but they have to get out of their heads that they have to hit it 100 miles an hour,” she said. “And they sometimes feel like if they take something off to place it, they’re kind of giving up a little. But I definitely thought it was better.”
No. 1 singles player Steven Benoy won in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Baptiste Billard. The senior said he was happy with his performance, specifically his serves and choosing when to attack the net.
“Yesterday we did a lot of serving practice, especially placing and serving and volleying,” he said. “So I made sure to emphasize that today in this match.”
Going into the season, Kahl thought her inexperienced players would play doubles. But a new lineup on Thursday moved players around into new spots.
A new doubles tandem of junior Hayden Schreier and sophomore Max Dugan performed well in the No. 1 spot, winning by a 6-4, 6-1 score.
Kahl was especially pleased with the team’s No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Evan Loftus and senior Stephen Krcma.
The duo won 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.
“I’m super proud of two doubles,” Kahl said. “They have really taken every single thing we've worked on in practice and brought it to the matches, and I thought they played exceptionally well today.”
The team’s other points came from its No. 3 singles player in freshman Nathan Eppler (6-1, 6-4) and No. 2 singles player in sophomore Connor Lyons (6-2, 6-2).
Stoughton Junior Collin Williamson lost his singles match 7-5, 6-0, and the Kyle Day-Gregory Moser doubles team dropped their match 6-2, 6-2.
The team was set to play in a two-day tournament at home on Friday and Saturday against some of the top teams in the state and will continue with its new player arrangement. Results were not immediately available.
Kahl said it should serve as a reality check and measuring stick for her team.
“We’re playing probably three of the top six teams in the state, which is good with this lineup because it’ll give our No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles a chance to see where they really are,” Kahl said. “It doesn't hurt us to change our lineup after if we decide to, but it’ll be fun for them because they have had a lot of easier wins. So it doesn’t hurt them to maybe get beat up a little bit.”