The Stoughton High School No. 1 doubles team of junior Hayden Schreier and sophomore Max Dugan continued to impress after winning two matches last week.
Stoughton lost a Badger South Conference match to rival Oregon 5-2 on Tuesday, May 25. Stoughton is 3-2 in dual matches and has two more matches before the Badger Conference Tournament on Friday, June 4, at Quann Park in Madison. The Vikings were scheduled to play a nonconference match at Verona on Tuesday, June 1, and then play Watertown on the road at Brandt-Quirk Park the next day.
Schreier and Dugan have had a stretch where they have pulled out wins against Madison West, Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie, as they improved their record to 10-3.
“I think these matches showed them that they can compete at a high level when they are playing disciplined tennis,” Stoughton coach Amy Kahl said of Schreier and Dugan. “A trip to the state tournament is in their grasp if they continue to play smart tennis.”
Both Schreier and Dugan have experience as singles players and have adapted to communicating with a partner.
“Max and Hayden are both wonderful singles players,” Kahl said. “I believe that is helping their doubles. You have to be able to hold your own from the baseline to give yourself opportunities at the net. Their transition game is getting better and better.”
The Vikings’ nonconference match against Sun Prairie on Friday, May 28, at Cardinals Heights Upper Middle School, was rained out and canceled.
Oregon 5, Stoughton 2
Stoughton got wins from senior Steven Benoy at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team in a conference road loss to the Panthers May 25.
Schreier and Dugan at No. 1 doubles cruised by Oregon’s Aiden Scott and Ethan Uhlmann 6-2, 6-0. Kahl said the keys for the Viking top doubles tandem are being patient in their points.
“They don’t need to hit a winner on every shot,” she said. “They need to be patient, prolong the point and wait for their opportunities. They are working on placing their returns. Against Oregon they had a high percentage of first serves.”
Oregon won three of the singles matches. At No. 1 singles, Benoy defeated Oregon junior Brandon Thorne in a hard-fought match 6-3, 6-4.
Kahl said Benoy has had some tough losses recently so it was good to see him pull out a victory.
“He served really well, which helps a player’s overall game,” she said. “He also kept a really positive attitude. Steven returns well. So, that does put a lot of pressure on other player’s serve.”
Benoy broke Thorne’s serve in the second to last game.
“I think that put a lot of pressure on Brandon to stay in the match,” Kahl said.
Oregon’s Kyle Barnish defeated Nathan Eppler at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Oregon’s Forest Wendt rolled by Stoughton’s Collin Williamson 6-1, 6-2. The Vikings forfeited the No. 2 singles match due to Connor Lyons’ illness.
The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Eli Molot and Eric Corcoran defeated the Vikings’ Stephen Krcma and Evan Loftus 6-0, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Oregon’s Seth Rehrauer and Jack Patterson knocked off Stoughton’s Gregory Moser and Kyle Day 6-3, 6-2.