The Stoughton High School boys tennis team’s No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hayden Schreier has proven in three matches in the past week they will be a force to make a run to state.
Dugan and Schreier won three matches against Madison Memorial, Madison West and Madison Edgewood, two of the top ranked teams in the state.
The Vikings lost to Madison Edgewood, the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Tennis Coaches Association state poll, 6-1 in a quad on Friday, May 14, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings then lost to Madison Memorial 6-1 and Madison West 6-1 in the same quad on Saturday, May 22. Madison West and Madison Memorial has been named an honorable mention in the Division 1 state poll, after being ranked ninth two weeks ago.
Madison Memorial 6, Stoughton 1
The Stoughton No. 1 doubles team of Dugan and Schreier won the only match in the Vikings’ loss to Madison Memorial.
Dugan and Schreier defeated Madison Memorial’s Spencer Frey and Sanjay Mathur 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
The Spartans swept all four singles matches, but it was a battle at No. 1 singles, where Memorial’s Gokul Kamath defeated Stoughton senior Steven Benoy 5-7, 7-5, 10-6. The Sparatns’ Juan Gallego breezed by Stoughton’s Connor Lyons at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Madison Memorial’s Simon Kaldor cruised past Stoughton’s Nathan Eppler 6-1, 6-1. The Spartans’ Sam Weinbach at No. 4 singles defeated the Vikings’ Collin WIlliamson 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Madison Memorial’s Victor Nguyen and Jeffrey Li, defeated Stoughton’s Stephen Krcma and Evan Loftus 6-1, 6-0. The Spartans’ No. 3 doubles team of Archit Karunakaran and Erikson Jones rolled past the Vikings’ Gregory Moser and Kyle Day 6-1, 6-1.
Madison West 6, Stoughton 1
Dugan and Schreier pulled a nail-biting three set win against Madison West on Saturday, May 22, at Stoughton High School. The top Stoughton tandem defeated Madison West’s Joey Hermann and Joey Kaji 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
The Regents’ Ethan Yu at No. 1 singles defeated Benoy 6-0, 6-0. Madison West’s Mason Deans at No. 2 singles defeated Lyons 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, the Regents’ Ethan Kaji rolled by Eppler 6-0, 6-1 and West’s Henry Thai breezed by Williamson at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0.
In a No. 2 doubles match, Madison West’s Jeffrey Glasgow and Alex Ratel defeated Krcma and Loftus 6-1, 6-0. The Regents’ Ben Alban and Sean Walsh at No. 3 doubles defeated the Vikings’ Day and Moser 6-1, 6-0.
Edgewood 6, Stoughton 1
Dugan and Schreier were up to the test in a Badger South Conference match against Edgewood on Friday, May 21, at Stoughton High School.
Dugan and Schreier defeated the Crusaders’ Austin Buchner and Sam Katerov 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Edgewood’s Hans Sprinkman and Joe Powless defeated Stoughton’s Krcma and Loftus 6-4, 6-2. The Crusaders’ Geoffrey Rossow and Andrew Kozier at No. 3 doubles defeated the Vikings’ Moser and Day 6-1, 6-3.
Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky at No. 1 singles cruised past Benoy 6-1, 6-1. The Crusaders’ Gavin Maloney at No. 2 singles defeated Stoughton’s Lyons 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Edgewood’s Martius Bautista breezed by Stoughton’s Eppler 6-0, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, the Crusaders’ Matt Wheeler rolled by the Vikings’ Williamson 6-0, 6-0.
The Vikings travel to Oregon for a dual meet on Tuesday, May 25 before hosting Monona Grove on Thursday and Sun Prairie East on Friday.