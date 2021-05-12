Stoughton senior Steven Benoy at No. 1 singles opened the season by winning a championship in the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, May 8, at Stoughton High School.
The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hyaden Schreier also won a title and sophomore Connor Lyons finished second at No. 2 singles to help Stoughton take third in the invitational with 10 points, one point behind runner-up Grafton. Oregon (17) captured the team title, winning four of the seven flights.
Benoy defeated Janesville Parker’s Cayden Erickson 6-0, 6-0. He then breezed by Grafton’s Kyle Bauman 6-0, 6-0. In the title match, Benoy rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Oregon’s Brandon Thorne.
Dugan and Screier as the Vikings’ top doubles team knocked off Grafton’s Evan Kloss and Zach Dujmic 6-1, 6-0. The Vikings’ duo then defeated Milton’s Tate Dunk and Evan Mallon 6-2, 6-4. In the title match, Dugan and Schreier defeated Jefferson’s Vinny Bonofiglo and Patrick Traver 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Lyons defeated Grafton’s Shantanu Chaudhuri 7-5,. 6-0. He then cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Janesville Parker’s Ryan Cleaver. Lyons lost a championship match to Oregon’s Eli Molot 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-6.
Nathan Eppler at No. 3 singles defeated Sauk Prairie’s Ben Levers 6-3, 6-2.