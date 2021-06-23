The third time proved to be the lucky charm for Stoughton senior Steven Benoy.
Benoy, like the Stoughton No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hayden Schreier, earned automatic state qualification.
Benoy flipped the script against Madison Memorial freshman Gokul Kamath.
After losing two matches to Kamath earlier this season, he knocked him off in the first round at state on Thursday, June 17, pulling out the win in a tiebreaker 6-3, 3-6, 10-2.
“It was a great moment,” Benoy said. “It was a great way to cap off my tennis career. I’m really glad I got to do it with my teammates. That was a great feeling.”
Dugan and Schreier (16-5) also avenged an earlier loss this season to Eau Claire Memorial seniors Ryan Hayes and Tommy Peterson, beating them in the first round at state.
“They deserved the right to be there,” Stoughton coach Amy Kahl said. “They were definitely the next best team in our sectional. They weren’t a fluke.”
Benoy
In the third meeting against Kamath, Benoy excelled at being patient and waited for his opportunity to hit winners.
“It was an interesting draw at state,” Kahl said of Benoy, who lost to Kamath during the regular season and during a Division 1 sectional. “I told Steven when you have to compete against the same good tennis player, it’s hard to beat them three times in a year.”
Benoy said Kahl helped prepare him for the match by honing his skills on shot placement and reminding him not to rush his shots.
After cruising to a win in the first set, Benoy lost the second set.
“It was running through my head that this could be the end of my tennis career,” Benoy said.
Kahl said Kamath hits a lot of long baseline and loopy shots.
“I knew if he (Benoy) was patient he would get opportunities to hit winners,” Kahl said. “He lost his patience a little bit in the second set.”
In the first rally, Kahl said the average amount of rally shots hit was 15 to 20, and in the second set the average was four to seven shots.
“He just had to dig deep and stay patient,” she said.
He bounced back and won the first six points of the tiebreak.
Benoy said winning the first six points really helped ease his mind off the tiebreak.
In a second-round match at state, Neenah junior Nolan Kubiak (26-2) defeated Benoy 6-0, 6-0. Kubiak, the ninth seed, went on to finish fifth at state.
Benoy, who finished the season 11-11, will play tennis at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., next year. He will be training and playing in various USTA tournaments in the Milwaukee, Minnesota and Chicago areas.
“I’m going to keep grinding it out this summer,” he said. “I definitely want to work on my consistency. I want to make sure I don’t just rely on good strategy. I want to rely on the tactical aspects too.”
Vikings’ No. 1 doubles shines at state
Dugan and Schreier avenged an earlier season loss to topple Eau Claire Memorial’s Hayes and Peterson 6-1, 6-2 in a first-round match at state on June 17, at the YMCA Menards Center in Eau Claire.
Dugan said it was a nice win to beat Hayes and Peterson.
“I was surprised with how much we beat them,” Dugan said. “I think it gave us a lot of confidence for next year and motivation to hopefully do it again. We want to take it at least one step farther.”
Schreier said the key to winning the match against Eau Claire Memorial was keeping the ball in and having their opponents make miscues.
“We were both serving really strong,” he said. “We wanted to be aggressive and come to the net first.”
In a second-round match, Brookfield Central juniors James Mirsberger and Siram Arvind defeated Dugan and Schreier 6-2, 6-3. Mirsberger and Siram Arvind were the eighth seed at state.
“I think our hard work during the season definitely paid off,” Schreier said. “It was great to come here and play at that elite level.”
Kahl saw the Vikings’ top doubles tandem build confidence in the second set.
“They were able to see in the second set that they can compete with anybody,” she said.