The Stoughton High School boys swimming team won three events in a 91-74 dual meet loss to Onalaska/Holmen/La Crosse Aquinas on Friday, Jan. 22, at the YMCA of Onalaska.
Stoughton’s Jordan Barthuly finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 7.35 seconds. He teamed with Cade Millam, Dylan Williamson and Dylan Hill to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.18).
Williamson won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.36) and took second in the 200 individual medley (2:28.19). Millam posted second-place finishes in the 100 free (56.71) and the 200 free (2:16.60).
Stoughton will compete in the WIAA Division 2 Fort Atkinson sectional on Saturday, Jan. 30. The sectional champion in each event earns an automatic state berth. The other 18 fastest times combined from each sectional also earn state trips.
The Division 2 state meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.