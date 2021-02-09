With just 1 ½ months of training, Evan Schmidt continues to raise the bar for the Stoughton boys swimming program.
Schmidt finished 14th in the 100-yard backstroke at the WIAA Division 2 state meet on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. With that performance, he broke the school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.89 seconds. That came after he is still recovering from a dislocated kneecap and forgoing his signature distance events — the 500-yard and 200 -yard freestyles.
“I didn’t think I was going to be able to get back here,” he said. “There were a lot of roadblocks in my way. Getting back here and being able to get the school record I’m really happy about that. I will keep that in my mind for next year to push through whatever is thrown my way.”
Schmidt broke the previous backstroke record (57.25) of Alex Dean.
“It was my goal going into my (freshman season) over a year ago to do that,” he said. “I’m really proud of that.”
It was just 0.3 of a second away from Schmidt’s lifetime best time inb the backstroke.
“I’m really happy to get that close to it after only six weeks of training,” he said.
Schmidt, a two-time state qualifier for the Vikings already owns school records in the 200 free and 500 free.
Badger South rival Colin captured the gold medal in the 100 backstroke (49.28).
“I’m a swimming geek and I pay attention to a lot of stuff,” Schmidt said. “I saw his time at the sectional and I thought he was going to be the one to beat today.”
Cedarburg captured the state title to snap Edgewood’s two-year run of gold trophies. Senek won state championships in the 100-yard butterfly (50.19) and 100 backstroke. Senek and senior Ben Stitgen, who became only the third person in history to win four straight diving championships, helped the Crusaders finish third in the stated meet with 191 points.
Schmidt is a year-round swimmer. He plans to get back into club swimming with the Stoughton Aqua Racers as soon as he can.
“I’m not sure when the club will be allowed to swim again with all of the rules,” Schmidt said. “I will go back to my usual distance events. It’s really been the key to my success — staying in the water. It’s what got me my school records in the 200 and 500.”
He has his sights set on getting back to swim the distance events.
“I went to get back to where I was at this time last year,” he said.
There are more school records Schmidt will look to conquer.
“There are a few more I’m eyeing before I graduate,” he said.