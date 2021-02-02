Stoughton High School sophomore Evan Schmidt didn’t know if he would return to swimming this season, and it had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He dislocated his kneecap in a fall workout at the school on Oct. 21.
So when the Stoughton Area School District announced winter sports could have a shortened season with meets outside of Dane County, it was a race against the clock if he could get healthy and qualify for state like he did in the 500-yard freestyle and 200 free last year.
Not only did Schmidt make it back to the pool this winter, he finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke at the WIAA Division 2 Fort Atkinson/Baraboo sectional in 57.27 seconds to qualify for state again. He usually swims long-distance events, so he said qualifying for state in the back came as a surprise.
“I had my season cut in half,” Schmidt said. “It’s pretty close to my best time, which I’m happy about.”
He missed setting the school record in the backstroke by .02 of a second. Schmidt finished fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free at state last year.
“Going into the season, I had no idea what it would bring, things were so fluid,” Schmidt said. “I’m looking forward to the race I can put together there (state) and hopefully I can get the school record I just missed today.”
The meet was only the third of the season for the Vikings, and his second.
“This season, I wasn’t really conditioned enough and didn’t have enough time to put together a good season with those,” Schmidt said. “This is a race I swim a little bit, so we decided to go for it. I thought it was a better bet to go with the 100 backstroke this year.”
It also marked the first meet where he swam against in-person competition.
“I really missed competing,” Schmidt said. “It’s been a really long time without it. As nervous as I was going into it how things would work, it was nice to swim with other people and compete.”
Stoughton co-coach Jeff Bridwell wasn’t worried about Schmidt swimming the back at the sectional.
“He’s a great all-around swimmer,” Bridwell said. “He wasn’t in full aerobic shape to swim his distance events. That time would get him to state every year. I expect him to be pushing state records next year. I’m crossing my fingers.”
The Vikings’ 200 free relay team of senior Cade Millam, junior Dylan Williamson, sophomore Anthony Teche and senior Christian Smith finished seventh (1:39.89). Millam and Williamson teamed with Schmidt and Barthuly to take seventh in the 400 free relay (3:36.08).
“We stacked all of the relays, so hopefully with COVID and other teams around the state maybe not being at peak performance, we could maybe get one through,” Bridwell said.
The Vikings’ 200 medley relay team of junior Matt Eppler, Millam, Schmidt and Williamson took eighth (1:48.14), about a two second improvement on their seed time.
“The thing about those first two meets is it was one event so it was like a glorified practice,” Bridwell said. “This is the first time they got a rest between events and it was awesome to see them get some best times.”
Teche broke 25 seconds in the breaststroke in the 200 medley relay and then dropped two seconds in his 100 breaststroke from last year’s sectional meet.
“He got a lot stronger,” Bridwell said of Teche. “These kids get bigger and stronger every year. He’s a hard worker.”
Teche finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke in a season-best time of 1:13.57. Eppler placed 11th in the 100 back (1:01.96) and Barthuly was 13th in the same event (1:03.32).
Millam finished 14th in the 50 free (24.25) and Williamson took 15th (24.30). Barthuly placed 18th in the 50 free (25.09), followed by Eppler in 21st (25.83), Teche in 22nd (25.83) and Smith in 29th (27.73).
Senior Justin Teche took 18th in the 500 freestyle (7:09.48) and freshman Matt Sorg placed 20th in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.10).
“The goal for the team when we started the season was to swim as fast as possible in as short of time as possible,” he said. “We really wanted to work on the details — starts, turns and finishes. We wanted to maximize on the 50 and 100s at sectionals. I can’t wait to see what they can do when we have a full season with a taper and everything next year.”