The Warriors got an early goal and never looked back as the Waunakee boys soccer team blanked Stoughton, 6-0, in a Badger East Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Waunakee High School.
Drew Lavold netted an unassisted score in the fifth minute, and the Warriors added on four more goals in the first half.
“We gave up an early goal due to a bad drop ball to the keeper that a Waunakee player ran onto and scored unopposed,” Stoughton head coach Justin Packard said. “Two more goals came off of corners, so to really have just three goals scored on us in the run of play was very encouraging for our young squad.”
Lavold finished with a hat trick in the Waunakee win, while Decker Storch also scored twice. Joe Thousand finished with one goal.
“They fought hard all game long and never quit on each other,” Packard said. “It was a very encouraging performance. The boys knew what they were up against, and felt good after the game, knowing they played hard and well.”
Stoughton’s Ethan Peterson racked up 14 saves in the loss.