Big Foot/Williams Bay freshman forward Bryan Garcia scored two goals to lead the Chiefs to a 2-0 win over Stoughton in the season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Collins Field.
“He’s a very fast and shifty player,” Stoughton coach Justin Packard said.
Garcia scored his first goal by making a cut to the right and taking a left-footed shot to find the back of the net.
Packard said after Garcia got by Stoughton’s first center back, the other defensive backs were slow to drop.
With the ball on the right wing in the second half, Garcia made a diagonal run through the box and found an open space and tapped in a goal in the 54th minute.
“Hats off to Bryan because he did a lot of hard work off the ball to get those goals,” Packard said.
Stoughton is breaking in three new starters on the defensive back line.
“They will continue to get better, but they will be fine,” Packard said.
Stoughton freshman Carson Missall played goalkeeper in the first half and had six saves. Senior Ethan Petrerson played goalkeeper in the second half and had a game-high 10 saves. The Chiefs outshot the Vikings 16-6.
Stoughton senior Marco Cortes-Lema led the Vikings with three shots on goal.
Stoughton was scheduled to play at Waunakee on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Waunakee made a run to the alternate fall state tournament last spring.
“They have the best back line we faced last season,” Packard said. “They will limit our chances to get a shot on goal. They are a very talented and well-coached team.”