Top-seeded McFarland erupted for five goals in the first half to knock off fourth-seeded Stoughton High School 5-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship on Thursday, May 6, on the road.
McFarland went on to win a sectional to advance to the Division 2 state tournament and received the No. 1 seed. The Spartans, the 2019 and 2018 Division 3 state runner-up, return to state for the third straight season. McFarland will play fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson in a state semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Marian University.
Stoughton finished the season 4-7 and reached the regional final after shutting down Monroe 3-0 in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 4, at Reddan Soccer Park’s Goodman Pitch in Verona.
Stoughton 3, Monroe 0
Senior goalkeeper Steven Benoy made a key first-half save in a Division 2 regional semifinal against Monroe, and the Vikings broke open the game with a three-goal second half to topple the Cheesemakers May 4, at Reddan Soccer Park.
Benoy made a save on a booming direct kick by Monroe junior midfielder Alex Torres about 10 minutes into the game to keep the Cheesemakers scoreless. The regional semifinal turned into a defensive battle in a scoreless first half.
“He’s always in a very good position to make the save,” Stoughton coach Robert Murphy said of Benoy. “He’s seldom caught out of position. I think that shot by (Torres) is a goal on 9 out of 10 keepers. He almost made it look easy even though it was a rifle shot. He just understands where he needs to be and gets there before he needs to be there. That is a really great quality for a keeper, and it’s just natural instincts.”
The Vikings made some adjustments in their offensive attack in the second half because Monroe was content to play a defensive game and keep extra players behind the ball.
Stoughton’s Daniel Knoploh made a cut to the far post and ran into a cross and tapped in a goal to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead at 55 minutes, 25 seconds.
“We didn’t possess it in the first half like we wanted to,” Knoploh said. “Originally, we didn’t think they would be able to do it (play back) very well. We were kind of surprised they were able to do it somewhat.”
Senior Jaden Clausen scored the first goal of his career off a corner kick by senior Zayne Zeichert at 56:54.
“The team wanted it more than he did, I think,” Murphy said. “The team has been working to get him a goal all season. That’s the reason we were playing him up top.”
Murphy said the biggest difference in the second half compared to the first was not shooting at the first look.
“We talked about just distributing the ball, playing it forward and trying to pull their defense apart instead of first ball at their feet trying to send it over the top because they were waiting for that. We just had to refocus in the second half, and we talked to the boys about passing around them and not over them.”
Stoughton senior Nick Balthazor scored on a penalty kick to give the Vikings a three-goal lead. The goal was set up after junior Winton Ramsey made a diagonal run and was tackled in the box.
“There were no more grey hairs put on my head after that,” Murphy said. “Three-goal leads, you can start to breathe a little bit. I wanted Ramsey to take it, but he was generous and wanted to get Nick a goal.”
McFarland 5, Stoughton 0
The Spartans got off to a fast start with five goals in the first half to roll by the Vikings in a Division 2 regional championship May 6.
McFarland’s Mason Brown scored two goals to lead the top-seeded Spartans over xxx-seeded Stoughton. Benoy had seven saves, as McFarland outshot Stoughton 12-3.
McFarland’s Zach Nichols scored at 1 minute, 30 seconds. The Spartans then got back-to-back goals to take a 3-0 lead over the Regents at 19:49.
Murphy said the Vikings had a defensive minded plan against McFarland. Bubba Blair and Ben Hoang each scored goals for McFarland to top Stoughton.