The Stoughton boys soccer team dropped a Badger South Conference road game to Fort Atkinson 2-0 on Tuesday, April 27.
Fort Atkinson’s Alexander Zorn scored 0off a penalty kick at 4 minutes, 5 seconds. In the 15th minute, Alex Tello found the back of the net on an assist from Caleb Strayer. The Blackhawks outshoot the Vikings 11-6. Stoughton senior goaltender Steven Benoy had a game-high nine saves.
The Vikings had a nonconference game against DeForest canceled because of rain on Monday, May 3, at Collins Field.
Stoughton received a No. 4 regional seed and were scheduled to host fifth-seeded Monroe in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 4. If The Vikings knock off the Cheesemakers they would advance to play at top-seeded McFarland in a regional championship on Thursday, May 6.