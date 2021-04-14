The Stoughton boys soccer team split two games last week and put on an offensive clinic in a shut out of Monroe.
The Vikings were shut out 5-0 by Waunakee on Thursday, April 8, in a road nonconference game. Two days before that, Stoughton rolled to an 8-0 win over Monroe in the home opener at Collins Field on Senior Night.
Stoughton coach Robert Murphy said it was a great team effort and win.
Stoughton (2-1) was scheduled to host Badger South Conference rival Oregon on Tuesday, April 13.
Waunakee 5, Stoughton 0
Waunakee’s Mason Lee scored two goals and the Warriors rolled to a shut out against Stoughton on April 8.
Waunakee senior Lane Miller scored at 19:15. About seven minutes later, the Warriors got a goal from Drew Lavold to take a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors scored three goals in the second half. Lee scored both of his goals in the second half to lead the Warriors.
Stoughton goaltender Stephen Benoy had four saves and the Warriors outshot the Vikings 9-3.
Stoughton 8, Monroe 0
Stoughton’s Milot Misini and AJ Mittelsteadt combined to score five goals to lead the Vikings to a rout of Monroe on April 6.
Mittelsteadt was named second-team Badger South All-Conference as a midfielder last season after scoring 14 goals and finishing with seven assists. He helped lead the Vikings to a 9-7-2 record and a third-place finish in the Badger South last year.