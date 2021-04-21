The Stoughton High School boys soccer team received two tests to see how they stack up against the top two teams in the Badger South Conference.
Monona Grove shut out the Vikings 3-0 on Thursday, April 15, at Collins Field. Two days before that, rival Oregon clipped Stoughton 2-0 at Collins Field.
“Monona Grove and Oregon are both really good teams and the top two teams in the conference,” Stoughton coach Robert Murphy said. “MG has a lot of athletic guys.”
With the losses, Stoughton drops to 2-3.
In the loss to the Panthers, the Vikings trailed by only one goal for more than 20 minutes.
“I love the energy they played with and they played with a lot of heart,” Murphy said.
Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0
The Vikings limited Monona Grove to one goal in the first half, but he SIlver Eagles shut Stoughton on April 15 at Collins Field.
Monona Grove’s Muhammed Kambi scored in the 20th minute to give the Silver Eagles a 1-0 lead at the half.
“We were in the game in the first half,” Murphy said. I really felt like we competed.”
The Silver Eagles scored two goals in the second half. The first came on a shot off Stoughton senior goaltender Steven Benoy in the 60th minute.
Murphy said the goal was knocked in by one of the Vikings’ players off Benoy.
Monona Grove’s Exander Rains scored in the 70th minute.
Oregon 2, Stoughton 0
Stoughton limited conference power and rival Oregon to one goal early on, but the Vikings couldn’t mount a comeback in a loss to the Panthers on April 13 at Collins Field.
Oregon senior Patrick Brognano made a run on the weak side of the net, sophomore Noah Malcook made a pass to the back post and Brognano made a quick one touch around Stoughton senior goaltender Steven Benoy and booted in an empty-net goal at 19:12.
“We hung in there and played well,” Murphy said.
Oregon sophomore Anthony Elert scored at 42:30 to seal the win for the Panthers. Oregon outshot Stoughton 10-1.
The Vikings had two opportunities on corner kicks in the 71st minute including a running header attempt by Stoughton’s Jaden Clausen.
“I was really happy about that,” Murphy said. “It showed our team that we can compete. I told the team you don’t know what moment the game could change.”
Benoy finished with a game-high eight saves.