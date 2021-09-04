The Warriors got an early goal and never looked back as the Waunakee boys soccer team blanked Stoughton, 6-0, in a Badger East Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Waunakee High School.
The Vikings regrouped against Burlington, earning a 1-1 tie in a nonconference match on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Burlington High School.
Stoughton 1, Burlington 1
Stoughton (0-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute when Ramsey Winton netted a goal with a left-footed goal.
Burlington equalized in the 75th off an unmarked runner on a long throw-in.
“This was by far our best match of the season against a very experienced Burlington team consisting of nine senior starters,” Stoughton head coach Justin Packard said. “Our guys played really well, and fearlessly defended against a relentless Burlington attack.”
Burlington peppered 28 shots, but keeper Ethan Peterson and the Stoughton defense allowed just one goal in the draw.
“While we were disappointed to give up the late goal and end up in a draw, this was a really good game for our boys as I am literally watching this young team grow up and get better with every match,” Packard said.
Waunakee 6, Stoughton 0
Drew Lavold netted an unassisted score in the fifth minute, and the Warriors added on four more goals in the first half.
“We gave up an early goal due to a bad drop ball to the keeper that a Waunakee player ran onto and scored unopposed,” Packard said. “Two more goals came off of corners, so to really have just three goals scored on us in the run of play was very encouraging for our young squad.”
Lavold finished with a hat trick in the Waunakee win, while Decker Storch also scored twice. Joe Thousand finished with one goal.
“They fought hard all game long and never quit on each other,” Packard said. “It was a very encouraging performance. The boys knew what they were up against, and felt good after the game, knowing they played hard and well.”
Peterson racked up 14 saves in the loss.