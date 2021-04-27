Five minutes into a Badger South Conference game at Milton High School on Thursday, April 22, the visiting Stoughton Vikings faced a 1-0 deficit and a challenge to respond after conceding an early goal.
Senior A.J. Mittelsteadt gave his team the jolt it needed, assisting on the tying goal and scoring one himself in the second half to propel Stoughton to a 3-1 win.
But the early going was rough for Stoughton, as the Red Hawks found the back of the net first on a goal from Eli Hammer.
Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow said the early deficit served as a reminder that the team needs to be ready to go from the first whistle. Coach Robert Murphy was unable to comment on the game.
"It's that initial burst of energy, that excitement of the game, and then finally being able to get those jitters done and out of the way and settle into what they're trying to produce throughout the rest of the game,” Dow said. “You know, we see that often in sports where they weren't quite ready to go, they made a quick adjustment, and had a great rush that first half defensively."
After Milton opened the scoring on a tap-in goal, Mittelsteadt walked past Milton’s defender before dishing a pass to freshman Elijah Hartberg, who pushed the ball past the outreached arms of the Milton goalie and into the back of the net.
Mittelsteadt said the team entered Thursday’s game knowing they could bring the offense.
“It was unfortunate that we conceded first, but nothing changed in our game plan,” the senior said. “We had worked on having our outside defenders pressure more during this week, and our first goal started from that.”
In the second half, Stoughton modified its defensive formation to slow down Milton’s midfield. Mittelsteadt attributed the change to the team’s defensive success in the later parts of the game.
The UW-Eau Claire commit’s offensive ability gave the Vikings their first lead of the game.
After the Red Hawks committed a penalty just outside their net, Mittelsteadt set up for a free-kick about 25-yards out. He sailed a wall of defenders with his shot, pushing it just outside the reach of Milton’s goalie.
Dow said the senior has been a great leader both with his play and personality for the team.
“He's clearly one of our leaders in our program in his role as a captain for what he's doing on the field and off the field. And although COVID has impacted all of us, he hasn't taken a step back. And he's actually taken a step forward and looking to advance not only himself but his team,” the athletic director said.
Senior Milot Misini added an insurance goal for the Vikings to secure the 3-1 win.
As the team inches closer to the playoffs for the alternate fall season, Mittelsteadt thinks his team could be peaking at the right time. After a slow offensive start, the team’s leader said his team could be dangerous if they keep up the offense.
“The biggest thing we can take away from this game is that if we keep up the way we are currently playing, more goals will come. … hopefully we can continue to improve on this and get hot just in time for the playoffs.”
Stoughton 4, Mount Horeb 0
The Vikings scored a trio of goals in the second half and received a shutout performance from its defense and goalie in a Tuesday, April 20 win over Mount Horeb.
Tyler Banfield scored the lone goal of the first half before adding another in the second half. Teammates Nate Thompson and Luke Thorson also scored for the Vikings.