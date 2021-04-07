Stoughton High School freshman Elijah Hartberg delivered the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute to propel the Vikings to a 1-0 win over Beaver Dam in the season opener on Tuesday, March 30, at Prairie View Elementary School. The road win for Stoughton came after a scoreless first half.
The Vikings outshot the Golden Beavers 11-10, with Stoughton senior goaltender Stephen Benoy notching a game-high 10 saves.
Stoughton was scheduled to host Monroe in the home opener on Tuesday, April 6, starting a stretch of three home games in two weeks. The Vikings will host rival Oregon at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 at Collins Field and then Mount Horeb on Tuesday, April 20.