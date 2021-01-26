The Stoughton High School boys hockey game against Milton on Monday, Jan. 25, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe was canceled because of a forecasted snowstorm.
The Vikings (0-2) were informed of their postseason path on Sunday, Jan. 24, as Stoughton received a No. 7 seed in the Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs WIAA Division 2 sectional. Stoughton will play at No. 2-seeded Oregon (9-3) in a Division 2 regional championship on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at a site to be determined, according to the WIAA. Oregon can’t host any home games because of the COVID-19 restrictions, prohibiting contact and indoor gatherings being limited to 10 people or less.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (21-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 2, received the top seed in the sectional and is the defending Division 2 state champion.
Stoughton will play at Beaver Dam on Friday, Jan. 29, and then close the regular season against Middleton the next day at the Blue Line Ice Center in Fond du Lac.