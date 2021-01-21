The Stoughton High School boys hockey team opened a shortened season with struggles on the power play with two losses in its first week of play.
The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey co-op rolled by the Vikings 8-0 in the season opener on Saturday, Jan. 16. Two days later, Stoughton dropped a game to Sauk Prairie 13-0 at the Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac. The Vikings (0-2) went 0-for-2 on the power play against the Eagles.
Tomah/Sparta 8, Stoughton 0
Stoughton didn’t take advantage of its power play opportunities and lost a season opener to the Tomah/Sparta co-op Jan. 16.
The Vikings were 0-for-5 on the power play compared to the host Skaters, who went 3-for-5.
Tomah/Sparta outshot Stoughton 66-10. Boone Mathison and John Christen each scored two goals for Tomah/Sparta. Stoughton goaltender Max Nihles had a game-high 58 saves.
The Skaters got first-period goals from Adam Thompson and a power-play goal by Mitchell Erickson at 13:06 to take a 2-0 lead.
The Vikings entered the third period trailing 3-0. Tomah/Sparta broke the game open with five goals in the final period, including two on the power play.
Sauk Prairie 11, Stoughton 0
Peanatlies hurt Stoughton in a shutout loss to Sauk Prairie on Jan. 18.
The Vikings had six penalties, including four in the first period that led to two power play goals for the Eagles. Sauk Prairie’s Luke Mast had three goals and one assist. Both Luke Mast and Nick Mast scored two goals for the Eagles in the first period, as Sauk Prairie jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
The Eagles outshot the Vikings 11-6. Sauk Prairie scored two goals in the second period and four goals in the final period.