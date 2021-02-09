Mother Nature hasn’t been kind to the Stoughton boys hockey team. Coming into a WIAA Division 2 regional final against rival Oregon, the Vikings had two games under their belt.
Even in prep hockey, there is no substitute for game speed. The Vikings (0-3) lost a regional championship game to Oregon 8-2 on Monday, Feb. 8, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe.
“You can’t just live game speed,” Stoughton coach Brett Quale said. “We have learned that this year. When we played Tomah it was their 14th game and our first game. It’s hard even to get anything flowing. We have been going to Beaver Dam once a week to practice, but everyone in Dane County has had to deal with it.”
The Panthers scored three goals in the first 9 minutes to jump out to an early lead. Stoughton’s Will Rotar scored to cut Oregon’s lead to 3-1 at 7 minutes, 53 seconds in the first. However, Oregon freshman forward Andrew Jicha answered for the Panthers with a power-play goal on passes from junior forward Joe Roemer and sophomore forward Kyle Rohrer to extend Oregon’s lead to three goals with 1:45 left in the first period.
“That hurts big time,” Quale said of the late first period penalty. “It’s harder especially when you are not scoring goals this year to chase.”
Oregon senior forward Adam Franken and sophomore forward Jacob Cameron each scored two goals.
The Panthers outshot the Vikings 39-17. Stoughton goaltender Max Nihles had a game-high 31 saves.
Oregon scored three more goals in the second period. Franken scored his first goal on a pass from freshman defenseman Logan Leatherberry at 5:10 in the second period. About 6 minutes later, sophomore Kyle Rohrer scored on an assist by Jicha to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead. Cameron scored his second goal on the power play on an assist by Edgar Nieto to extend the lead to six goals.
Franken scored his second goal in the third period on assists from senior forward Trey McKee and Rohrer. Oregon junior forward Joe Roemer added a third-period goal to push the Panthers’ lead to 8-1.
Stoughton’s Dino Schrier scored a goal late in the third on an assist by forward Reis Nisius.
Since Stoughton had three games canceled in an already shortened season they have scheduled two more games this season after the postseason. The Vikings will play Middleton on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Mullett Ice Center in Hartland. Stoughton will also play Milton on Monday, Feb. 15, in Monroe.
“I think next year the kids know what we are trying to do and they get what we are trying to teach and preach,” Quale said. “We will have some kids coming in, but it will be an easier transition to try to teach 10 new kids. Last year we lost 13 seniors. We brought in four or five guys so they got to learn the system and next year they are ready to go.”