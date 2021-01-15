The Stoughton High School boys hockey team will look to develop new playmakers as the shortened season is about to begin.
The Vikings open the season at Tomah on Saturday, Jan. 16. Stoughton then plays Sauk Prairie on Monday, Jan. 18, at the Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.
The Vikings will have a big void to fill after first-team Badger South All-Conference forward Brody Hlavacek graduated. Stoughton must replace its top five scorers from last season when the Vikings went 6-18-1 overall, 2-9-1 Badger South Conference.
The top returning scorer is senior forward Zayne Zeichert, who had eight points last year (four goals and four assists). Another senior forward the Vikings will be counting on is Dustin Woelke, who scored five goals last season.
Stoughton was shut out four times last year and lost a Badger Conference crossover game to Sauk Prairie 8-1. The Eagles advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal and were knocked off by eventual state champion Verona.
Senior forward and defenseman Jack Rilling could see a larger role after scoring three goals and dishing out three assists last year.
Stoughton goaltender Max Nihles had an .844 save percentage and averaged 18.5 saves per game last season.
The WIAA has announced that it plans to hold a state tournament Feb. 18-20, although the dates are subject to change. Regionals are expected to start on Feb. 2.