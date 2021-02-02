The Stoughton High School boys hockey team is hoping to reverse its regular-season fortune entering postseason play.
The Vikings, seeded seventh in the Division 2 St. Mary’s Springs sectional, will play at second-seeded Oregon in the regional finals tonight.
Beaver Dam 4, Stoughton 0
The Vikings lost their regular-season finale on the road Friday, Jan. 29. The game was called after the first period.
Stoughton went scoreless in the regular season, having previously lost to Tomah/Sparta 8-0 and 11-0 at Sauk Prairie.